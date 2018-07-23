Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Officially inks one-year extension
Nowitzki has officially re-signed with the Mavericks to a one-year, $5 million contract, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
After having his player option for the upcoming campaign declined by the Mavericks back in June, the expectation was that the two sides would ultimately come to an agreement on a new contract once a handful of moves were completed elsewhere on the roster. That's now come to fruition and Nowitzki is set to cash in another $5 million during his 21st season. The 40-year-old's workload has been scaled back a bit over the last few years and is coming off a 2017-18 campaign where he averaged a career-low 24.7 minutes. It wouldn't be surprising if that ultimately took a slight dip again in an effort to keep the veteran as healthy as possible. Still, Nowitzki should continue to provide a reliable floor stretching big man after knocking down 1.8 three-pointers at a 40.9 percent clip from deep last year.
