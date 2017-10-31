Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Only starter in double digits Monday

Nowitzki posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Monday's 104-89 loss to the Jazz.

Nowitzki turned in the only double-digit scoring effort on the Mavs' first unit, accomplishing the feat largely on the strength of his third straight game with multiple three-pointers. The 20-year veteran has ripped off five straight double-digit scoring efforts and is shooting a blistering 61.1 percent (11-for-18) over his last two games. While the fact he's seeing less than 30 minutes a game will cap his overall production, Nowitzki is still aptly capable of offering serviceable production in scoring, three-pointers and boards.