Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Only starter in double digits Monday
Nowitzki posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Monday's 104-89 loss to the Jazz.
Nowitzki turned in the only double-digit scoring effort on the Mavs' first unit, accomplishing the feat largely on the strength of his third straight game with multiple three-pointers. The 20-year veteran has ripped off five straight double-digit scoring efforts and is shooting a blistering 61.1 percent (11-for-18) over his last two games. While the fact he's seeing less than 30 minutes a game will cap his overall production, Nowitzki is still aptly capable of offering serviceable production in scoring, three-pointers and boards.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Active, starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Not listed on Monday injury report•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Snags nine boards in preseason win•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Expected to start at center•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...