Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out at least two weeks
Head coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that Nowitzki (ankle) will be out for at least another two weeks, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Nowitzki had already been ruled out for the regular season opener on Wednesday, but his absence will now extend at least another three or four games. It wouldn't be surprising if the Mavericks took even longer to clear Nowitzki given the stage he is at in his career, and when he does return, his minutes will likely be very limited off the bench.
