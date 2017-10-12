Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out for rest Thursday
Nowitzki won't play during Thursday's game in order to get some rest, Mavericks play-by-play analyst Mark Folowill reports.
With Harrison Barnes being rested as well, it seems likely that Dwight Powell and other relatively deep reserves will see significant run during Thursday's game. The Mavericks play again Friday -- a contest which Nowitzki should be tentatively be considered questionable for.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Not listed on Monday injury report•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Snags nine boards in preseason win•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Expected to start at center•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Agrees to terms with Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Option declined by Mavericks•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...