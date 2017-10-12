Play

Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out for rest Thursday

Nowitzki won't play during Thursday's game in order to get some rest, Mavericks play-by-play analyst Mark Folowill reports.

With Harrison Barnes being rested as well, it seems likely that Dwight Powell and other relatively deep reserves will see significant run during Thursday's game. The Mavericks play again Friday -- a contest which Nowitzki should be tentatively be considered questionable for.

