Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out Saturday
Nowitzki (rest) won't play Saturday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
As expected, Nowitzki won't play in the back end of the Mavericks back-to-back Saturday due to rest purposes. Look for Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber to fill in.
