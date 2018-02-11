Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out Sunday vs. Rockets
Nowitzki will not play in Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle injury.
Nowitzki will miss his first game of the season with what the Mavericks are calling a "left ankle effusion." It's unclear how long the veteran forward will be sidelined with the injury, but Maxi Kleber and Salah Mejri figure to see a little extra run in Nowitzki's absence.
