Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out Sunday vs. Rockets

Nowitzki will not play in Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle injury.

Nowitzki will miss his first game of the season with what the Mavericks are calling a "left ankle effusion." It's unclear how long the veteran forward will be sidelined with the injury, but Maxi Kleber and Salah Mejri figure to see a little extra run in Nowitzki's absence.

