Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out through end of month

Nowitzki (ankle) will remain out through the rest of October, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

Nowitzki continues to nurse an ankle injury that's plagued him for several weeks, and the Mavs aren't in any hurry to get him back on the floor. Expect the veteran to work his way back into the mix in a limited role sometime in November.

