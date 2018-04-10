Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Planning to return for 21st NBA season

Nowitzki said Tuesday that he plans to return to the Mavericks next season, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki's season came to an end last week after he underwent minor surgery on his left ankle, but he told reporters Tuesday that he opted to get the surgery in order to be back to full strength in 2018-19. Nowitzki will turn 40 in June, and the Mavs hold a $5 million club option for next season, which they'll likely exercise. Nowitzki started 77 games for the Mavs this season, averaging 24.7 minutes per game, which he translated to 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Assuming the Mavs make some roster improvements over the summer and return to competing for a playoff spot, Nowitzki would likely take on a lesser role in 2018-19.