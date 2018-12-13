Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plans to make season debut Thursday
Nowitzki (ankle) plans on making his season debut Thursday against the Suns, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Nowitzki was questionable going into WEdnesday's game, but ultimately decided to sit out and save his debut for Thursday. As he hasn't played yet this season, the 40-year old will likely ease his way back, not seeing high minute totals. He's seen his minutes per game decrease over the past two seasons, with last season being at 24.7 minutes per game, and could continue to see a decrease. More information should come out prior to Thursday's game confirming that he will play.
