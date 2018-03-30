Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Playing, starting Friday

Nowitzki (knee) will play and start during Friday's contest against the Timberwolves.

As expected, Nowitzki, who was probable, will see the court despite dealing with some knee soreness. Over the past four games, he's averaged 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22.5 minutes.

