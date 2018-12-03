Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays 3-on-3 Monday
Nowitzki (ankle) took part in 3-on-3 work at Monday's practice, Mavs.com reports. "Dirk is getting close," coach Rick Carlisle said. "I just don't have a date for you."
The 21-year veteran has been taking his time as he works back from surgery on his left ankle, but the hope is that he'll make his season debut sometime in December. Prior to Monday, he'd been limited to playing against Mavs staffers, so Nowitzki is moving in the right direction, and Carlisle stressed the importance of getting the 40-year-old as many practice reps as possible before he's cleared. "He just got to keep working," Carlisle said. "He's got to keep working on strength, playing simulation games with some of our guys at the half court game. Just simulations of getting spring and moving and recovery and all of that. He's been doing the work, his recoveries have been better and better, so I certainly think this month it's going to happen if all continues to go well."
