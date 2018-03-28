Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays just 19 minutes Tuesday
Nowitzki had only five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 103-97 victory over Sacramento.
Nowitzki is dealing with a minor knee concern but took his place in the starting lineup as expected. Despite starting, he saw only 19 minutes of action and struggled with his shot. Nowitzki has had borderline standard league value this season, in part due to his unexpected durability. He has now had three poor outings and there is no reason to believe he will pick things up again this close to the end of a losing season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Limited at practice, expects to play•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Makes up for poor shooting on glass•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Saturday against Hornets•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Saturday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...