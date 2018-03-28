Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays just 19 minutes Tuesday

Nowitzki had only five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 103-97 victory over Sacramento.

Nowitzki is dealing with a minor knee concern but took his place in the starting lineup as expected. Despite starting, he saw only 19 minutes of action and struggled with his shot. Nowitzki has had borderline standard league value this season, in part due to his unexpected durability. He has now had three poor outings and there is no reason to believe he will pick things up again this close to the end of a losing season.