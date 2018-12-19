Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays just seven minutes

Nowitzki (undisclosed) totaled three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across seven minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Nowitzki was listed as probable coming into the contest, and he was ultimately limited to single-digit minutes for the third time in as many games to open his season. The 21-year veteran figures to see his playing time progressively inch up over coming games, although his role is likely to be limited to 20 minutes at most for the balance of the campaign.