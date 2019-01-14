Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays seven minutes in loss
Nowitzki had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in seven minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Warriors.
Nowitzki has seen single-digit minutes in six of his 13 appearances. The 40-year-old veteran has even been held scoreless twice, including during Friday's win over the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...