Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays seven minutes in loss

Nowitzki had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in seven minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Warriors.

Nowitzki has seen single-digit minutes in six of his 13 appearances. The 40-year-old veteran has even been held scoreless twice, including during Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

