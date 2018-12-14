Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays six minutes in season debut

Nowitzki (ankle) played six minutes off the bench in Thursday's 99-89 loss to the Suns, finishing with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

After missing the Mavericks' first 26 games while recovering from left ankle surgery, Nowitzki was finally cleared to make his 2018-19 debut, albeit in a limited fashion. The Mavericks had planned beforehand to deliberately restrict Nowitzki's playing time, but even once he regains conditioning, it seems unlikely that he'll regularly see more than 20-to-25 minutes per game. The future Hall of Famer isn't much of a fantasy asset at this stage of his career and will likely provide most of his value to the Mavericks in the form of veteran leadership in the locker room.