Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays six minutes in season debut
Nowitzki (ankle) played six minutes off the bench in Thursday's 99-89 loss to the Suns, finishing with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.
After missing the Mavericks' first 26 games while recovering from left ankle surgery, Nowitzki was finally cleared to make his 2018-19 debut, albeit in a limited fashion. The Mavericks had planned beforehand to deliberately restrict Nowitzki's playing time, but even once he regains conditioning, it seems unlikely that he'll regularly see more than 20-to-25 minutes per game. The future Hall of Famer isn't much of a fantasy asset at this stage of his career and will likely provide most of his value to the Mavericks in the form of veteran leadership in the locker room.
