Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays six minutes in season debut

Nowitzki (ankle) played six minutes off the bench in Thursday's 99-89 loss to the Suns, finishing with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

After missing the Mavericks' first 26 games while recovering from left ankle surgery, Nowitzki was finally cleared to make his 2018-19 debut, albeit in a limited fashion. The Mavericks had planned beforehand to deliberately restrict Nowitzki's playing time, but even once he regains conditioning, it seems unlikely that he'll regularly see more than 20-to-25 minutes per game. The future Hall of Famer isn't much of a fantasy asset at this stage of his career and will likely provide most of his value to the Mavericks in the form of veteran leadership in the locker room.

More News
Our Latest Stories