Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Practices Friday, still no timetable
Nowitzki (ankle) practiced Friday but remains without a return timetable, Mavs radio host Mike Peasley reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle told the media Friday that Nowitzki went through a full practice for the first time, but it sounds as though the veteran isn't overly close to making his season debut. He'll likely need to log several more practices and get his wind back before he's cleared to play.
