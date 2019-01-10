Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Friday

Nowitzki is probable for Friday's game in Minnesota, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki was sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to an illness, but it looks like the veteran will be back in action Friday. Expect Nowitzki to play his usual limited role off the bench in Minnesota.

