Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Friday
Nowitzki (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Nowitzki is dealing with some left knee tendinitis, but is fully expected to play Friday, even after playing in the team's back-to-back set earlier in the week. Barring a surprise uptick in discomfort, look for Nowitzki to slot into his typical starting power forward role against Minnesota. Over his last five games, Nowitzki has averaged 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 block across 22.6 minutes.
