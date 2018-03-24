Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Saturday

Nowitzki (knee) is considered probable to play Saturday against the Hornets, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki is nursing tendinitis in his left knee and came into the day with a questionable tag. While Nowitzki's status is yet to be officially updated, Rick Carlisle said he expects the veteran to play. Look for official confirmation closer to tip.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories