Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Tuesday
Nowitzki (ankle) is listed as probable in the Mavericks' official game notes for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Nowitzki's left ankle effusion that kept him sidelined for Sunday's game in Houston was never seen as a real concern, and his probable tag for Tuesday's contest essentially confirms that. Expect Dallas to provide an official update on Nowitzki after shootaround Tuesday morning, but his return to the starting lineup would result in Dwight Powell heading back to a role off the bench.
