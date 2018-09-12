Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Progressing well from ankle surgery
Nowitzki (ankle) resumed scrimmaging with teammates Sept. 5, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It represented Nowitzki's first documented 5-on-5 work since he underwent left ankle surgery April 5. Head coach Rick Carlisle said Nowitzki will likely be available for the start of training camp Sept. 21, but the Dallas bench boss was less willing to define the future Hall of Famer's role heading into his 21st -- and perhaps final -- NBA season. Though he suited up for 77 games in 2017-18, Nowitzki averaged 12.0 points in 24.7 minutes per contest, his lowest marks in both categories since his rookie campaign of 1998-99. After the team added DeAndre Jordan to the frontcourt mix this summer, there's some thought that Nowitzki could be moved to the bench during the upcoming campaign.
