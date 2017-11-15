Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Provides 12-7-6 in loss to Spurs
Nowitzki accumulated 12 points (5-8 FG), seven rebounds and six assists in a 97-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
Nowitzki has been a shell of himself this season, but this may have been his best all-around game of the year, In fact, the six assists marked a season-high, while the seven rebounds made for one of his best totals of the season. Much of that has to be attributed to the fact that he played 29 minutes, which also tied a season-high. The scoring numbers have to be concerning though, as this was only the second time in his last six games that he's scored more than seven points. It's clear that the years are catching up to Dirk and he's becoming a nuisance for fantasy owners with such a limited ceiling.
