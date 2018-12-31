Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable for Monday

Nowitzki (rest) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

The Mavericks are playing the second half of a back-to-back set, so it's not too surprising they're contemplating holding Nowitzki out after he played 10 minutes in Sunday's 105-103 win over the Thunder. If coach Rick Carlisle does elect to rest Nowitzki, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith could benefit from mild playing-time boosts.