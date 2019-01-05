Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Saturday

Nowitzki is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Nowitzki hasn't played in a back-to-back yet this season and is a good bet to miss Saturday's tilt with Philadelphia considering he played 16 minutes Friday in Boston. Regardless of whether he plays or not, the future hall-of-famer isn't a viable fantasy option any longer as he's averaging just 4.1 points in 9.6 minutes per game.