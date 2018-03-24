Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Saturday

Nowitzki is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets due to left knee tendinitis, NBA.com reports.

This is the first news regarding a knee issue for Nowitzki. Expect the Mavericks to exercise caution with their veteran stretch-four, as they have already been eliminated from the playoff race. The 39-year-old will likely go through pregame warmups in order to see where his knee is at before the team makes final confirmation on his status. Nerlens Noel and Dorian Finney-Smith would presumably see some increased run in the Mavericks' frontcourt should he ultimately sit out.