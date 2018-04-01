Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Sunday vs. Cavaliers
Nowitzki is questionable for Sunday's tilt against Cleveland, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
The reason for Nowitzki's questionable status hasn't been disclosed yet, but it could be the knee tendinitis that had him on the injury report prior to Friday's game or it could merely be for rest purposes. If he winds up being held out look for Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber to see some extra minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Playing, starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid game despite questionable designation•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays just 19 minutes Tuesday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...