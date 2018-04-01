Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Sunday vs. Cavaliers

Nowitzki is questionable for Sunday's tilt against Cleveland, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The reason for Nowitzki's questionable status hasn't been disclosed yet, but it could be the knee tendinitis that had him on the injury report prior to Friday's game or it could merely be for rest purposes. If he winds up being held out look for Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber to see some extra minutes.