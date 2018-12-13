Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Wednesday
Nowitzki (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nowitzki hasn't been officially ruled out and is still listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, updating a previous report. If he does manage to play, its likely that Nowitzki will take it easy given he's missed the entire season to this point after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Could return Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Still no return date•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: WIll meet with media•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays 3-on-3 Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Aiming for December return•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.