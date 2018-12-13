Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Wednesday

Nowitzki (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki hasn't been officially ruled out and is still listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, updating a previous report. If he does manage to play, its likely that Nowitzki will take it easy given he's missed the entire season to this point after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

