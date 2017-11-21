Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Records double-double in OT loss

Nowitzki scored 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with 12 rebounds, two assists ans a blocked shot in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Celtics.

Nowitzki had one of his better games this season due in large part to a slight increase in minutes. He recorded his first double-double of the season in a close overtime loss. He still remains the Mevericks' number-one option inside despite seeing limited minutes in the twilight of his career. While he isn't an elte option at center any longer, he could serve some purpose as a second or third option, as he has dual eligibility at forward in most leagues.