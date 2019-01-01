Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Remains out
Nowitzki (rest) won't play Monday against the Thunder, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
The Mavericks will continue to rest their veteran in the hope of procuring his health for the entire season. His next opportunity to return will be in Charlotte on Wednesday.
