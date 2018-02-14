Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Returns to lineup
Nowitzki had 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Sacramento.
Nowitzki returned from a one-game absence, seeing 31 minutes of action. He didn't appear bothered by his ankle and was able to record a standard type of line. As the season moves past the All-star break, the Mavericks are going to be moving into tank mode and Nowitzki is one of the players who could see a reduced workload. This shouldn't have a major impact on his fantasy value if it does happen and he should remain owned in deeper leagues and a fringe player in standards.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Available Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out Sunday vs. Rockets•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Grabs seven boards in decent outing on Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...