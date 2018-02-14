Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Returns to lineup

Nowitzki had 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Sacramento.

Nowitzki returned from a one-game absence, seeing 31 minutes of action. He didn't appear bothered by his ankle and was able to record a standard type of line. As the season moves past the All-star break, the Mavericks are going to be moving into tank mode and Nowitzki is one of the players who could see a reduced workload. This shouldn't have a major impact on his fantasy value if it does happen and he should remain owned in deeper leagues and a fringe player in standards.