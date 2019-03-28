Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Rolls ankle in pregame

Nowitzki appeared to tweak his ankle during pregame warmups and went back to the locker room for further evaluation, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports. His status for Thursday's game against Miami is unknown at this time.

Nowitzki has started seven of the last eight games for the Mavericks, but Maxi Kleber could be slated to crack the starting lineup following this latest development. Another update on Nowitzki's status should come shortly before tipoff.