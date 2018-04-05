Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Ruled out for final two road games

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged following Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Magic that Nowitzki (ankle) won't join the team for games Friday in Detroit and Sunday in Philadephia, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports. "[Nowitzki is] obviously not on the trip," Carlisle said. "There will be more information [Thursday]. That's really all I'm authorized to say at this point."

Nowitzki missed just his second game of the season Wednesday due to a left ankle impingement, and it appears the issue is significant enough to keep him unavailable for the Mavericks' final two road contests. At this point, the only question that remains regarding Nowitzki's status for the rest of the season is whether or not he'll suit up in the team's finale Tuesday in Dallas against the Suns. While Nowitzki, Nerlens Noel (suspension), Harrison Barnes (rest) and Dwight Powell (knee) were all sidelined Wednesday and Salah Mejri was limited to just one minute due to a knee injury, Johnathan Motley (41 minutes) and Dorian Finney-Smith (35 minutes) received by far their largest workloads of the season. Powell and Barnes should at least be back for Friday's game, which should offer some reinforcement to the frontcourt.