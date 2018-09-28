Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Ruled out Saturday

Nowitzki (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against Beijing, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site.

Nowitzki has been nursing a left ankle injury throughout training camp and will not suit up for Saturday's preseason opener. As expected, the Mavericks' organization is not rushing the veteran back anytime soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories