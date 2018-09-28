Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Ruled out Saturday
Nowitzki (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against Beijing, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site.
Nowitzki has been nursing a left ankle injury throughout training camp and will not suit up for Saturday's preseason opener. As expected, the Mavericks' organization is not rushing the veteran back anytime soon.
