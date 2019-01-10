Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Ruled out Wednesday
Nowitzki (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nowitzki was doubtful to play after coming down with some sort of respiratory infection and now he has been officially ruled out. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Timberwolves and he should be considered questionable for that.
