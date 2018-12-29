Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 11 points in 11 minutes
Nowitzki tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Nowitzki scored a point for every minute he earned and finished with a season high scoring total. Given his age and how well the bench rotation had been performing prior to Nowitzki's return, it's unlikely he'll be asked to play substantial minutes anymore.
