Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 12 in loss

Nowitzki totaled 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and an assist over 25 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Nowitzki drew another start on Friday, his 12th over the last 13 games. The Mavericks are giving a nice sendoff to the franchise's all-time leader in multiple statistical categories as the big man continues to play 20 or more minutes a night. Nowitzki has been highly ineffective in his limited role this season, but the Mavericks are incentivized to lose as much as possible with a top-five protected lottery pick on the line in the upcoming NBA draft.