Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 15 points in 26 minutes

Nowitzki accounted for 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes Wednesday in Dallas' win over Indiana.

Nowitzki is no longer the offensive force he once was, but he is as efficient as ever. In limited opportunities, so far in the 2017-18 season, he has connected on 46.6-percent from the field, 42.4-percent from three-point land, and an astounding 91.3-percent from the charity stripe. Those percentages paired with his solid rebounding numbers (5.5 per game) make him a valuable fantasy asset if you are looking to fill out your roster.