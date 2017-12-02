Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 16 points Saturday
Nowitzki scored 16 points (5-6 FG, 5-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in Saturday's 108-82 win over the Clippers.
The veteran forward sank five three-pointers en route to 16 points on Saturday. While Nowitzki is winding down his stellar career, performances like this one are as good as it gets for the future hall of famer. Nowitzki has yet to crack the 20 point mark in a single game this season. That being said, he is not a solid play even with steady performances like this.
