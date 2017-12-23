Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 20 points in loss
Nowitzki had 20 points (7-17 FG, 6-15 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-101 loss to the Heat.
Nowitzki finished with season-high numbers in both scoring and three-pointers, turning back the clock in the loss to Miami. He is most certainly not the player he once was, but continues to put up numbers that keep him relevant in most league formats. He has also been quite durable this season and is yet to miss a game. There is always the risk of some sort of shut down as the team looks to develop some of their younger players, but this is not as likely as some other veterans given his standing within the organization.
