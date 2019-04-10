Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 30, announces retirement

Nowitzki turned in 30 points (11-31 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

Confirming what was widely expected, Nowitzki announced at the conclusion of the contest that he would retire from the NBA after the season. He went out in style in the final home game of his Hall-of-Fame career, establishing new season highs in points, shot attempts and minutes. The Mavericks have one game left on the schedule Wednesday in San Antonio, and it's expected that Nowitzki will play and start again. Don't expect him to play quite as many minutes in the second leg of a back-to-back set, however.