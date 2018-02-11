Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores season-high 22 points
Nowitzki had 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 130-123 victory over the Lakers.
Nowitzki turned back the clock with some magnificent perimeter shooting, helping lead his team to a hard-fought victory. The Lakers are not renowned for the defense and it showed here as the Mavericks finished with a season-high 130 points. Nowitzki is most certainly not the player he once was but has been surprisingly durable this season and is worth putting on the end of your roster in most leagues.
