Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores team-high 23 points

Nowitzki scored 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to New Orleans.

In the closing month of the season, the veteran forward is slowly building a solid stretch of offensive games. In his last three games, Nowitzki has been getting stronger as a shooter, capping it off with Sunday's 61.5 percent performance from the floor for a team-high 23 points. In total, he is shooting 19-of-32 from the field for 17.6 points in his last three games. While Dallas is playing out the string towards gathering more ping pong balls in the lottery, Nowitzki is building some steam on offense as of late.