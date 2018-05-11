Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Sheds walking boot
Nowitzki (ankle) is out of his walking boot, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports. According to Nowitzki, "I've been doing more and more every week, I'm getting the hydro work starting next week and maybe moving a little bit in there in the pool. I've been slowly stepping it up in the weight room lifting some legs, lifting some upper body. I'm starting to do a little cardio (and) I started to walk on the treadmill a little bit."
Nowitzki continues to progress as expected and should be ready to continue full basketball activity before training camp begins. He'll be turning 40 in June and will be entering his 21st NBA season. During the 2017-18 campaign, he averaged 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 threes across 24.7 minutes per game.
