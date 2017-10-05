Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Snags nine boards in preseason win

Nowitzki posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 118-71 preseason win over the Bulls

Nowitzki has made the move to center for 2017, and Wednesday's performance shows that the 39-year-old All-Star remains a serviceable option in the paint despite his age. In an effort to keep Nowitzki fresh, Nowitzki's minutes will continue to decline (as it has for the past two seasons) and he will likely sit occasionally. As a result, fantasy owners should temper their expectations and consider a streaming option at center if you choose to roster him.