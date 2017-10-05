Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Snags nine boards in preseason win
Nowitzki posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 118-71 preseason win over the Bulls
Nowitzki has made the move to center for 2017, and Wednesday's performance shows that the 39-year-old All-Star remains a serviceable option in the paint despite his age. In an effort to keep Nowitzki fresh, Nowitzki's minutes will continue to decline (as it has for the past two seasons) and he will likely sit occasionally. As a result, fantasy owners should temper their expectations and consider a streaming option at center if you choose to roster him.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Expected to start at center•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Agrees to terms with Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Option declined by Mavericks•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will come back for 20th season•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will be rested for season finale Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Sees restricted minutes Friday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...