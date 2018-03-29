Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid game despite questionable designation

Nowitzki generated 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Lakers.

Nowitzki had a questionable designation attached prior to the game that didn't have a reference to any specific injury, but he ultimately took the court and was efficient with his playing time. There's always the chance the 20-year veteran gets afforded a rest day during the stretch run of what is a lost season for the Mavericks, but Wednesday's effort, which included his eighth double-digit scoring tally of March, corroborates that he's still got plenty left in the tank as the campaign winds down.