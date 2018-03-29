Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid game despite questionable designation

Nowitzki generated 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Lakers.

Nowitzki had a questionable designation attached prior to the game that didn't have a reference to any specific injury, but he ultimately took the court and was efficient with his playing time. There's always the chance the 20-year veteran gets afforded a rest day during the stretch run of what is a lost season for the Mavericks, but Wednesday's effort, which included his eighth double-digit scoring tally of March, corroborates that he's still got plenty left in the tank as the campaign winds down.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories