Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid line despite struggles

Nowitzki finished with 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-112 loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Nowitzki drew another start at power forward and hit double digits in the scoring column for the second time in as many games. The 40-year-old did see his a significant shooting downturn, however, which prevented his night from being even more productive. Given that he's averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over 25.5 minutes in his recent pair of turns with the first unit, it's possible coach Rick Carlisle affords Nowitzki a third consecutive starting assignment versus the Pacers on Wednesday.