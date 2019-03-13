Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Starting Tuesday

Nowitzki will get the start at power forward Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Nowitzki will replace Tim Hardaway in the starting lineup. He has averaged 9.8 points, and 4.6 rebounds across 23.1 minutes in five starts this season. He figures to be in line for a similar workload Tuesday.

