Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Starting Tuesday
Nowitzki will get the start at power forward Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Nowitzki will replace Tim Hardaway in the starting lineup. He has averaged 9.8 points, and 4.6 rebounds across 23.1 minutes in five starts this season. He figures to be in line for a similar workload Tuesday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid line despite struggles•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Excels in starting role•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Enters starting five•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Hits three long-balls in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 12 points in 17 minutes•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...