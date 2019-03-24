Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Starting vs. Warriors

Nowitzki will start Saturday's matchup against Golden State, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After one game on the bench, Nowitzki will return to the starting five. In 10 games as a starter this season, he's averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.7 minutes.

