Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Still no return date
Nowitzki (ankle) said he remains without a timetable for his return, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Nowitzki said he's feeling much better, though he added that he's not quite ready to make his season debut. The hope is that he'll be cleared to return sometime in December. A concrete timetable for his return will hopefully materialize as he continues to ramp up his rehab.
