Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Still weeks away
Nowitzki (ankle) said Wednesday that he's still several weeks away from returning, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Nowitzki is still working back from surgery on his left ankle, and the veteran didn't sound overly optimistic about his chances to be back any time soon. The hope is that Nowitzki can return sometime before the end of November, but he's likely to have a limited role that'll prevent him from being a significant fantasy contributor in most categories.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out through end of month•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Limited to elliptical work•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out at least two weeks•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't be ready for regular season•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: 'Weeks away' from return•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Doubtful for season opener•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...