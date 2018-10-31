Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Still weeks away

Nowitzki (ankle) said Wednesday that he's still several weeks away from returning, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki is still working back from surgery on his left ankle, and the veteran didn't sound overly optimistic about his chances to be back any time soon. The hope is that Nowitzki can return sometime before the end of November, but he's likely to have a limited role that'll prevent him from being a significant fantasy contributor in most categories.